Andy McKay

When I normally do a long ride, I get graphs that are kind of messy. The North Shore is notoriously hilly and so you get crazy graphs that show my heart rate and speed all over the place.

However, I live in Deep Cove and occasionally just go straight up Mount Seymour, back down and then collapse in a heap at my house. I'm not fast or fit, but I'm trying to get better.

This produces some satisfyingly nice graphs.

Elevation:

Then there's speed (yeah, I'm not fast):

And then the inverse, my heart rate (yeah, I'm not fit):

Most satisfying.