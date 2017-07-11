Andy McKay

Wil posted on his blog some mail filters he uses to cope with all the incoming mail. Here's a few of mine:

Highlight mentions on mentored bugs:

Matches: from:bugzilla-daemon@mozilla.org "X-Bugzilla-Mentors" Do this: Skip Inbox, Apply label "Bugzilla/Mentored"

Filter out intermittents:

Matches: from:bugzilla-daemon@mozilla.org "X-Bugzilla-Keywords: intermittent-failure" Do this: Skip Inbox, Apply label "Bugzilla/Intermittents"

Filter down by a specific product and component:

Matches: from:bugzilla-daemon@mozilla.org "X-Bugzilla-Product: Firefox" "X-Bugzilla-Component: Extension Compatibility" Do this: Skip Inbox, Apply label "Bugzilla/Extension Compat"