Andy McKay

Jul 11, 2017

Mail filters

Wil posted on his blog some mail filters he uses to cope with all the incoming mail. Here's a few of mine:

Highlight mentions on mentored bugs:

Matches: from:bugzilla-daemon@mozilla.org "X-Bugzilla-Mentors"
Do this: Skip Inbox, Apply label "Bugzilla/Mentored"

Filter out intermittents:

Matches: from:bugzilla-daemon@mozilla.org "X-Bugzilla-Keywords: intermittent-failure"
Do this: Skip Inbox, Apply label "Bugzilla/Intermittents"

Filter down by a specific product and component:

Matches: from:bugzilla-daemon@mozilla.org "X-Bugzilla-Product: Firefox" "X-Bugzilla-Component: Extension Compatibility"
Do this: Skip Inbox, Apply label "Bugzilla/Extension Compat"