Andy McKay

The Ride to Conquer Cancer is a fund raising event by the BC Cancer Foundation. Each year thousands of riders go from Vancouver down to Seattle in the US and over the years has raised millions of dollars.

This year the Mozilla Vancouver has put together a team. Myself, Roland Tanglao and Eva Szekely from the Vancouver Mozilla office will be riding and raising money. If you'd like to support our cause, then please consider donating. We've got a fundraising goal and we are going to make it.

I attended the ride last year and found it moving to see so many people working to help a cause. This year I'm riding for family and friends who have been affected with cancer, but specifically for my father who passed away a few years ago.

If any Mozillians from the wider Mozilla community in Vancouver want to join in, please drop me a line.